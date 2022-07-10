Advertisement

F-35 Lightning Fighters visit from Florida

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s 158th fighter wing this coming week (July 12-28) is playing host to F-35′s visiting from Florida. Wing Commander Col. Michael Blair said the South Burlington wing will begin hosting the F-35′s on Tuesday (July 12) from Eglin AFB, the nation’s largest air force base. It’s called “Interoperability” training with the Florida active duty pilots. Takeoffs are scheduled between 9:30 in the morning at 11 am and again from 1 to 3 pm several days through July 28. The 158 also plans a free open house for the public on September 11.

Visit www.vtguard.com/f35 for additional information about the F-35, including the flying schedule.

To view an F-35 up close and learn about Vermont Army and Air National Guard missions, aircraft, vehicles and equipment, the public is invited to a free Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing on Sept. 11. Visit www.vtng22.com for more details about the event.

