Advertisement

Northeast Kingdom hospital set to undergo renovations

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital is planning for a big renovation of its emergency department.

The St. Johnsbury hospital’s 9-bed emergency department is about 50-years-old, and sees about 14,000 patients annually.

But hospital officials say medical technology, and the needs of the community have changed, and the space is too small.

The $22 million project would add an extra seven treatment rooms and would make upgrades to the hospital’s laboratory and pharmacy.

“Not only are we treating people for their medical conditions but we are also seeing more issues around substance use and mental health issues,” Shawn Tester, MSOL Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vermont Regional Hospital said. “The space is completely inadequate especially for those that are in a mental health crisis that come to our ED”

The hospital is looking to have the project complete by fall 2025. Separately, NVRH is also looking to break ground on a four-bed mental health facility this fall.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
Man in custody in connection with Gorham fatal shootings
PROGRESS
Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport

Latest News

Burlington City Hall
Burlington City Councilors working to change redistricting process
mm
Sunday Max Advantage Forecast
mm
In The Garden: Florence Fennel
mm
NORTHEASTERN VT REGIONAL RENOVATIONS