Northeast Kingdom hospital set to undergo renovations

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital is planning for a big renovation of its emergency department.

The St. Johnsbury hospital’s 9-bed emergency department is about 50-years-old, and sees about 14,000 patients annually.

But hospital officials say medical technology, and the needs of the community have changed, and the space is too small.

The $22 million project would add an extra seven treatment rooms and would make upgrades to the hospital’s laboratory and pharmacy.

“Not only are we treating people for their medical conditions but we are also seeing more issues around substance use and mental health issues,” Shawn Tester, MSOL Chief Executive Officer of Northern Vermont Regional Hospital said. “The space is completely inadequate especially for those that are in a mental health crisis that come to our ED”

The hospital is looking to have the project complete by fall 2025. Separately, NVRH is also looking to break ground on a four-bed mental health facility this fall.

