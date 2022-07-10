Staying safe on your local lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The U.S. Coast Guard reports there are more boating accidents and fatalities in Vermont over the years during these summer months.

On a hot, sunny Sunday, Vermonters are taking advantage of the state’s lakes and headed to the water.

“Everybody’s into doing summertime stuff no matter what kind of boat you’re on,” said Mike Stahl of Port Henry, N.y.

He and his family are spending the day kayaking on Lake Champlain, among hundreds of boaters, and paddleboarders out and about.

“You have everything literally from a small paddleboard to the Spirit of Ethan Allen and everything in between so especially out here being really vigilant,” said Burlington boater Andy Vota.

Vota notes that being aware of your surroundings is a crucial aspect of boat safety. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Warden Sgt. Jenna Reed agrees.

She says the most common error boaters make on the lake is inattention.

“When you have several passengers on a boat, sometimes we see you know the passengers have music on they’re talking to the main operator may get distracted and that slight distraction could potentially cause an accident,” said Reed. Reed says Vermont Fish and Wildlife tries to have as many wardens out on the water as possible, especially on the weekends.

She says when law enforcement stops to check in with boats, they’re checking to make sure your boat has a fire extinguisher, registration, and your boater safety card, to name a few.

Drinking and driving is not permitted. A major safety aspect law enforcement is checking for is that you have life jackets on your boat.

Reed says a common mistake made by boaters is that when law enforcement approaches a vessel, there’s life jackets on the boat that aren’t ready to go – meaning they’re buckled up with the tag still on.

Reed says it’s important to make sure when you have a life jacket, you take the tag off, you unbuckle it, and make sure it fits you correctly.

Life jackets are mandatory if you’re under the age of 12, but it’s required to have one per person ready on the boat. A fine for not having a life jacket is 70 dollars.

Reed says another important boating safety tip is to remain at least 200 feet away from another vessel or shoreline.

“This year that wardens are writing tickets and warnings for and trying to spread the word that you need to be outside that 200 foot and if you’re within it, make sure you’re not causing a wake,” said Reed.

Other tips include wearing sunscreen and being mindful of water temperature, all of which work together to ensure a lovely lake day.

“We love to fish, we love to tube, and just see all the amazing sights ,” said Vota.

Fish and Wildlife say they interacted with hundreds of vessels this past Fourth of July weekend as part of their safety campaign, Operation Dry Water. They say some folks were screened for possible boating impaired, but all passed. No accidents were reported.

