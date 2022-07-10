What to do: Sunday, July 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Get ready music lovers, the 43rd annual Middlebury Summer Festival on-the-Green kicks off today.

The event runs from now until July16 with performances and concerts each day. It features family friendly programing on weekdays from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. and evening musical performances every day.

You can view the full schedule here.

Now to the far, Flatlander Farm in Starksboro is hosting Mom and Kids Farm Day today. Visitors to the farm can visit with the animals, play in the sand box and enjoy the views.

The farm has chickens, ducks, geese, and goats. The event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 12:00 p.m.

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes. The Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center is hosting their first outdoor session of the season.

Several genres of music will be played including salsa, merengue, and more.

A free session will be held starting at 5:00 p.m.

At 5:45 they’ll host social dancing until 8:30.

To register for the event, you can do so on the Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center website.

