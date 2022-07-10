BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an excellent weekend, despite the chilly nights (though good for sleeping). A warm front will move through early Monday, bringing in warmer and more humid air. Highs will reach well into the 80s, with a few spots hitting 90 degrees. Dew points won’t be terribly high, though you’ll feel the difference, with readings in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The busiest day of the week will be Tuesday, with a trough and cold front expected to bring showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong, especially south, so we’ll keep an eye on it. An upper-level low will then keep the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with high in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

Friday and the weekend will be summer-like, with highs in the 80s. It will become a bit more humid by Sunday, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

