BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The day started off quite chilly in spots. In fact, Saranac Lake got down to 34 degrees. The rest of today will feature plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A warm front will come through tonight, and that will bring much warmer temperatures for Monday. It will be breezy and more humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots may hit 90 degrees.

A cold front will come through Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Models differ with the timing of the front, so that will influence how significant the thunderstorms become. At this point, a few strong storms are possible, especially south. We’ll keep an eye on it. A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

Except for perhaps and isolated thunderstorm Thursday, dry weather is expected into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then into the 80s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

