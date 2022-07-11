Advertisement

12 displaced by Springfield apartment building fire

By Adam Sullivan
Jul. 11, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an apartment building fire in Springfield that displaced a dozen people.

The fire broke out Monday morning at the Union Street apartment complex.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was showing from the third floor when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were able to knock down the fire but at this time the extent of the damage is not known.

Springfield Assistant Fire Chief Paul Stagner said the old structure made fighting the blaze difficult.

“The multiple layers of ceilings and roof systems, the inside structures have been changed a lot. The pathways to the basement, those are all concerns,” Stagner said.

Investigators believe the fire started in either a first- or second-floor bathroom.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

