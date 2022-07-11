Advertisement

14-year-old charged with robbery and assault

Essex assault arrest
Essex assault arrest(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Essex have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat terrorized an Essex neighborhood. The unnamed 14 year old is accused of confronting a 51 year old man on July 8 on Old Colchester Road near the Tree Farm, and stealing his cellphone after demanding the passcode. Later that evening, a 25 year old woman was stopped by what police say was the same teen. He demanded her phone and passcode, when she refused, the teen pummeled her with the bat sending her to the hospital. Police later arrested the juvenile who now faces assault and robbery charges.

Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport

