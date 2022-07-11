6th annual Vermont Be True Yoga Festival scheduled for August

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Be True is gearing up to hold its annual Vermont Be True Yoga Festival in August.

It’s held at the Milldale Farm and Wellness Center in Fairlee.

The festival is a three-day, two-night unplugged event filled with many activities including yoga, meditation, horseback riding and hiking.

Vermont Be True is a nonprofit organization offering a sliding scale and scholarship services for yoga, alternative holistic healing and mental health retreats so that more people can access crucial health and wellness services.

“I think it’s something that’s always been important but it’s been frowned upon to even talk about, so the more we break the stigma, the more we have an ability to create change,” said Wesley Wolter, who owns the Milldale Farm Center for Wellness.

For every weekend festival ticket sold, Vermont Be True will match it by gifting a full weekend festival ticket to someone in need.

The sixth annual event kicks off on Aug. 5. Click here for all the details.

