Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
Running with the Bulls for the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation
Running with the Bulls for the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation

Latest News

Starfires grab go-ahead run in seventh inning off a wild pitch
Westfield holds off Lake Monsters to split weekend series
Shrek the Musical
Shrek the Musical coming to life in Rutland
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill
Historic Poultney building celebrated
One Allen Brook School
Vermont’s winner of the “Doodle for Google” student contest