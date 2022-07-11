Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of online shopping scams during Amazon Prime Days sales

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items including electronics, home goods and toys.

Other major retailers will be competing with their own deals, too.

The Better Business Bureau reminds shoppers to make sure they’re on real websites and not to follow links in emails unless you’re certain they came directly from the retailer.

They say do your homework before you buy.

“The biggest thing is, is the price too good to be true? Is it an item that has been sold out or is hard to get and all of a sudden you see it for like $9.99 on this fake website Those are the things to think about. You know, take that minute, don’t act impulsively even though it’s Prime Day. Don’t act impulsively. Do a little research,” advised Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also highly recommends paying with a credit card for extra fraud protection. Click here for more tips from the BBB.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Melanie McGovern.

