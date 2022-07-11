Advertisement

Community recalls Kitzmiller as a leader in public service

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of Montpelier is remembering Rep. Warren Kitzmiller who died over the weekend.

Kitzmiller was appointed to the House in 2001 following the death of his wife, Rep. Karen Kitzmiller.

Warren Kitzmiller served on Montpelier’s planning commission, City Council and numerous boards and organizations.

At the Statehouse, Kitzmiller served on the Commerce and Government Operations Committees.

He also founded Onion River Sports on Langdon Street.

Former Montpelier mayor and state Rep. Mary Hooper says Kitzmiller leaves behind a legacy of public service that Vermonters can learn from.

“Serve your community, be part of your community to step up and serve and they’ll support you in return,” Hooper said.

Kitzmiller was a big advocate for clean water and preserving Berlin Pond.

He also organized an annual coat drive in honor of his late wife.

There’s no word yet on how Kitzmiller died.

