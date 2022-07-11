Group dedicated to protecting Vermont water quality says more funding needed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has hundreds of lakes and ponds that need attention, and one group dedicated to keeping them safe says more help is needed.

For 50 years, the Vermont Federation of Lakes and Ponds has made it their responsibility to protect water bodies across the state of Vermont.

Jackie Sprague, a longtime member representing Harvey’s Lake, says what started largely in the Northeast Kingdom, grew over the years to include associations from across the state.

“One of the things that join us together is that we all love our lake,” Sprague said.

Sprague says they have taken on regulations surrounding wake boats, dam safety, aquatic invasive species and clean water.

Pat Suozzi, the president of the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds, says the biggest current challenge is invasive species.

“The most important thing to deal with this is prevention,” Suozzi said.

Prevention often means greeter programs-- people to check boats entering and exiting Vermont’s lakes to ensure invasives aren’t spreading. Also education, like seminars or events, to teach lake associations and the public about the threat of invasives.

But funding for invasive projects at the state level continues to be a challenge, meaning volunteers and lake associations are picking up the tab. Suozzi says it makes it hard to protect against the spread of invasives.

“We should be working harder to prevent aquatic invasive species from entering our lakes,” Suozzi said.

“We don’t have the person-power to get out and see what is happening around the state,” said Oliver Pierson, the manager for the Lakes and Ponds Program at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Pierson says the federation has become crucial to the work they try to do.

“Understand what are the water quality issues, what are the recreational issues, what are any use conflicts, and what are the local priorities for use of their water bodies, as well as what are the trends in water quality on those individual water bodies,” Pierson explained.

Pierson says hundreds of volunteers with real-time eyes and ears on lakes and ponds make for easy crowdsourcing of data, from water sampling to loon watch, and helps the DEC focus policy or legislation that might need to be brought up.

And while the federation has hit its half-century mark, they say the most important work is whatever comes next.

“This is all done by hundreds, hundreds, of volunteers across the state, and it’s all done to protect the public waters of the state that everybody can use,” Suozzi said.

A major focus going forward for the federation is climate change. Suozzi says lakes and the ecosystems around them are a good bellwether for the changing climate in Vermont, so the data that can be taken from them will be valuable going forward.

