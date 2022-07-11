Historic Poultney building celebrated

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A community arts center in Poultney is celebrating the bicentennial of their historic building. They held a gathering Sunday where they celebrated local arts, music, and rich history for 200 years. The historic stone building has served various civic functions for the people of Poultney and the surrounding areas, but since 2016, it has housed the community’s Art Center, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill. People there say they are happy the building has been able to stand the test of time.

“As it’s been said the people who built this, built it to last and built it for the future. And here we are in the future and its gone through many different purposes but what it is now, the Community Arts Center is pretty special and wonderful for the town of Poultney”, said Erica Schmidt, Executive Director.

“As a participant here I am so excited that I’m seeing it grow and I’m looking forward to the future, to the next 200 years,” said Carolyn Stellatella, an artist member.

At the event, those attending also attempted to beat the world record for the largest group hug to show their love for the arts and their historic building.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.