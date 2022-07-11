Advertisement

Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morrisville man is due in court after police say he took a stolen car on a joyride and crashed it into another car and a house.

Jamie Bocash, 42, is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Newport police say Bocash stole a 2020 Lincoln on Friday, crashed it into a car on the Causeway and then hit a home on Route 100 in Lowell.

Police say when they got to the house, Bocash was trying to run away.

He faces charges including grossly negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is in jail on $25,000 bail.

