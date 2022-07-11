New owners hope to use reopened Burlington laundromat for community outreach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Laundromats are scarce in Burlington and one neighborhood is welcoming the return of theirs. Theft and vandalism forced the previous owners to close King Street Laundry in December. Now, new owners hope to turn the laundromat into a community space and create employment opportunities.

For the first time in months, the machines in King Street Laundry are spinning again.

“I’ve been telling everyone it’s open again, my laundromat is open again, I’m so happy,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors are rejoicing, especially as they note other laundromats in Burlington have been closing simultaneously. Latasha McDonald, who lives across the street, had to drive to a location on Shelburne Road to do her laundry, which has also closed since.

“It was an inconvenience, you know, to have to load up and actually travel to find someplace to wash your clothes, especially in the winter. It was very hard,” McDonald said.

The laundromat fell victim to repeated theft and vandalism this past year, causing the previous owners to shut it down.

“I’m just thankful I have a car because I know a lot of people in this neighborhood don’t have cars and they lived on this laundromat and needed this laundromat,” a neighbor said.

But as of the spring, new owners are taking it over and have big plans for the space.

“Our goal here is to once again foster connection with the community and help on multiple levels,” Andrew Christiansen said.

Owners Andrew and Hanna Christiansen plan to add murals and turn the waiting area into a location for nonprofits to set up workshops.

“Some ideas that we’ve discussed with groups so far relate to financial literacy, budgeting, also some stuff about housing assistance,” Andrew Christiansen said.

The laundromat is also partnering with RESOURCE Vermont, a nonprofit focusing on workforce development. They will run a wash-and-fold program to give people in the neighborhood and Vermonters with employment barriers soft skills to transition to employment.

“How can we harness existing resources and kind of pull them in the same direction and hopefully train people and get them into good jobs,” said Andrew Jope of RESOURCE Vermont.

Each cohort of job seekers will undergo a six-week process and get a $100 stipend a week with resume and interview training.

“It provides a little bit of a bridge for six weeks so that you can hopefully move from, you know, some minimum wage job into, you know, we’re targeting like $17-, $18-an-hour jobs and local hospitality industry,” Jope said.

Neighbors say they’re looking forward to what’s next.

“To kind of bring the community back closer to come together and make things possible, you know to make it safe and a good place to live,” McDonald said.

The owners say the goal is to have work with nonprofits and the wash-and-fold program begin in September. They say the goal is for the wash-and-fold program to eventually fund itself.

The owners also say they’ve introduced 24-hour live video surveillance to bolster security. They say in the month since they opened, they haven’t experienced any security hiccups.

