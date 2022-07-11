Outdoor recreation helps the Adirondack region weather the pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - If there is one thing the Adirondacks have to offer it’s show-stopping views 365 days a year. A new study from the New York State Comptroller’s Office shows it pays to have views like this.

“Probably the biggest industry bringing the most people to upstate New York,” said Jane Hooper of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

On an average year, the 6 million acres of the Adirondack Park can see up to seven million visitors.

“We are also a drive-to destination for a vast majority of people,” Hooper said.

You can see the outdoor enthusiasts just by looking at the road. There is something to do in every season, and while visitors are here, they spend their money.

“When you look at the national picture in terms of economic impact, New York actually ranks fourth in terms of the dollar contribution,” said Thomas DiNapoli, D-N.Y. Comptroller.

DiNapoli just released a study that shows the economic impact of the outdoors on the state.

The industry offers over 241,000 jobs across the 250 state parks in New York.

DiNapoli also looked into the effects of the pandemic.

“There was an overall decline but when you drill down to the numbers, there actually was an uptick in certain areas,” DiNapoli said.

Outdoor economic activity in 2020 fell by 21% but DiNapoli says the state still raked in more than $21 billion, and areas like the Adirondacks saw a boost in people.

“The Adirondack region did surprisingly well during the pandemic, in part because of the amount of outdoor activities we have,” Hooper said.

According to the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the region is still reaping the benefits from those who discovered the outdoors during the pandemic.

“Are now coming back. This year is poised to be a really good tourism year in the Adirondacks,” Hooper said.

The state comptroller and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism expect this incline to continue, bringing more money to the region for years to come.

Click here to read the full report from the New York state comptroller.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.