Police investigating tractor-trailer rollover in Benson

Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 22A in Benson. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 22A in Benson.

It happened Sunday at about 8:45 a.m. north of Coats Hill Road.

Vermont State Police say the truck ran off the roadway and turned onto its side.

The driver, Hussein Bundid, 33, of Burlington, was not injured. Police say he was wearing his seat belt and there was no contact with any other vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation and state police are asking anyone who saw it to contact them. Call the barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

