Shrek the Musical coming to life in Rutland

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - One local community theater cast and crew got an unexpected two years to prepare and perform “Shrek The Musical” at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.

“We cast the show in January 2020 thinking we would do it that summer, Covid came up so we postponed it to 2021, Covid came back again so we are really excited to be able to do it right now,” said Diane Liccardi, Show Producer. “We lost a small number of the people we auditioned, however, the people that remained spent the two years rehearsing the music at home, so when they showed up for the first run through of the show, they pretty much knew the show backwards,” she continued.

“Went to the first rehearsal and they sounded amazing, the acting and singing was phenomenal, it was a director’s dream to walk in and there was all this stuff already happening and be able to focus on the directing of the show and putting the vision on the stage and the magic that happens,” said Jeffrey Hull, show director.

Shows for “Shrek the Musical” begin at 7 pm on Friday, July 15 and run through the weekend.

