Tar spill temporarily stops traffic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A sticky situation in Springfield on Monday where a big tar spill temporarily stopped traffic.

Approximately 2,200 gallons of tar used to resurface roads was dumped on Route 11.

Officials say the machine used to heat the tar blew a hose.

A portion of Route 11 between Springfield and Chester was closed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Springfield Assistant Fire Chief Paul Stagner said some tar did get into the grass and nearby waterways but it could have been much worse.

“They had paved the shoulders of the road so the majority of the material was confined to the road area and ran down the road because of that inch of shoulder that they had already paved. They are actually going to remove quite a bit of it but they are also hoping to spread it out and reuse it,” Stagner said.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The Agency of Natural Resources was called in to help mitigate the environmental impact.

