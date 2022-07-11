Advertisement

Train service suspended on report of possible grenade

Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible grenade spotted in a birdhouse near the rail line.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after Vermont State Police got a report of a possible grenade spotted in a birdhouse near the rail line.

Troopers responded Monday at about 10:30 a.m. and found the plastic remains of a consumer-grade firework.

They say it appears to have been expended before it was put into the birdhouse.

Train service resumed after about two hours.

That section of rail is strictly used for freight train traffic.

