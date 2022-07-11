Advertisement

UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference on June 8, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year, and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing will play host this week to F-35 Lightning fighter jets visiting...
F-35 Lightning fighters visit Vermont from Florida

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme...
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Rep. Warren Kitzmiller-File photo
Vt. Democrats remember Rep. Warren Kitzmiller