UVM Medical Center nurses vote to ratify new contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital have a new contract.
Monday afternoon, the UVM Medical Center said the union voted to ratify the new two-year contract for nursing staff.
The deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call.
It also includes the 20% base wage increases previously announced this year.
There are 1,900 unionized nurses at the UVM Medical Center.
