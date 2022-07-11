Advertisement

UVM Medical Center nurses vote to ratify new contract

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital have a new contract.

Monday afternoon, the UVM Medical Center said the union voted to ratify the new two-year contract for nursing staff.

The deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call.

It also includes the 20% base wage increases previously announced this year.

There are 1,900 unionized nurses at the UVM Medical Center.

