Vermont’s winner of the “Doodle for Google” student contest

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Allen Brook School student is Vermont’s winner of the “Doodle for Google” student contest. Kyle Adams is a first grader at Allen Brook School in Williston. As part of the nationwide “Doodle for Google” program, Kyle and his classmates were instructed to design their own version of the Google logo with the prompt “I care for myself by...” Kyle’s mom said his drawing “Mind Over Monsters” represents a man meditating with monsters in his muscles. She says his concept was to show that meditation helps us overcome the many mental monsters we might be feeling. Now, Kyle’s drawing will head to the national stage to be judged, something his mom said she is very proud of.

“It really gave encouragement to him that he does really have a great talent about it. People appreciate his art just besides himself. I think it was just kind of a fun sort of event that he’s going to carry with hi for the rest of our lives and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Jenn Adams, Kyle’s mother.

Kyle is one of 54 students from throughout the country vying to be the winner. If he is chosen, he will receive a $30,000 scholarship and the school will receive a $50,000 tech package. Voting is open from now until July 12.

