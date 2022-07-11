Advertisement

Vt. Democrats react to death of Rep. Warren Kitzmiller

Democrats remember State Representative Warren Kitzmiller
By WCAX News Team
Jul. 11, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats are reacting to news that state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller has died.

The Washington County representative was appointed to the Vermont House in 2001, following the death of his wife, Rep. Karen Kitzmiller.

Warren Kitzmiller moved to Vermont from Pennsylvania in 1963 and lived in Montpelier.

Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak said: “He was a kind, honest, hard-working legislator for over 20 years. Rep. Kitzmiller made Montpelier and the Legislature better by his presence, and will be dearly missed.”

