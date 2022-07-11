Advertisement

Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault

Ronald Real will be in court today on charges including first degree aggravated domestic assault
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Orwell man shot a gun during a domestic assault and the bullet hit the car the victim was driving.

It happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. at a home in Orwell.

Vermont State Police say Ronald Real, 48, fired a gun and the bullet hit the victim’s car, but the person was able to leave without being injured.

Police caught up with Real a short time later and he was taken into custody.

He was ordered held without bail.

He faces several charges and police say Real wasn’t allowed to have a gun due to previous convictions.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
Volunteers work to restore South Burlington cemetery
NVRH set to undergo renovations in Emergency Dept.
Northeast Kingdom hospital set to undergo renovations

Latest News

Vermont has hundreds of lakes and ponds that need attention, and one group dedicated to keeping...
Group dedicated to protecting Vermont water quality says more funding needed
Rep. Warren Kitzmiller-File photo
Vt. Democrats react to death of Rep. Warren Kitzmiller
Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 22A in Benson. - File photo
Police investigating tractor-trailer rollover in Benson
Meet the Republicans running for US Senate
Primary Preview: Meet the Republicans running for US Senate