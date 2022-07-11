Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Orwell man shot a gun during a domestic assault and the bullet hit the car the victim was driving.

It happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. at a home in Orwell.

Vermont State Police say Ronald Real, 48, fired a gun and the bullet hit the victim’s car, but the person was able to leave without being injured.

Police caught up with Real a short time later and he was taken into custody.

He was ordered held without bail.

He faces several charges and police say Real wasn’t allowed to have a gun due to previous convictions.

