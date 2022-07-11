YCQM JULY 10, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we’re following the money. Which Vermont candidate has the biggest coffers. Plus the room rater phenomenon. We speak with Claude Taylor Co-Author of “Zoom Your Room”. And we look at the history of free speech in America by talking with former UVM President Tom Sullivan. His new book “Free Speech: From Core Values to Current Debates” discusses when it can cross the line, online.

Host : Darren Perron

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.