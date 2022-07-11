Advertisement

YCQM JULY 10, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we’re following the money. Which Vermont candidate has the biggest coffers. Plus the room rater phenomenon. We speak with Claude Taylor Co-Author of “Zoom Your Room”. And we look at the history of free speech in America by talking with former UVM President Tom Sullivan. His new book “Free Speech: From Core Values to Current Debates” discusses when it can cross the line, online.

Host : Darren Perron

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Man arrested for burglary in Colchester home
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide
Man in custody in connection with Gorham fatal shootings
PROGRESS
Gov. Scott offers assistance for Kingdom Con ‘pit’ in Newport

Latest News

Hubbardton Battlefield
Living history on display in Hubbardton
Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace
“BTV Flea” returns to the south end
File Image
Staying safe on your local lake
Vermont's 158th fighter wing this coming week (July 12-28) is playing host to F-35's visiting...
F-35 Lightning Fighters visit from Florida