BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another nice day on Monday after a great weekend, but our weather will take a turn as we head into mid week. A cold front will begin to bring clouds to the region late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. A round of rain with scattered thunderstorms will move in for the start of the day, with some heavy downpours possible for the Tuesday morning commute. The rest of the day will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop around mid afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.

Our mainly dry weather will return for the rest of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday with just the chance of an evening shower. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday is looking good as well with another scattered shower or two.

The end of the week is in great shape with partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the mid 80s. The weekend is looking mainly dry at this point with just the chance of a shower late on Sunday. Summer heat will be back for early next week. Highs through Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with the chance for a few thunderstorms.

