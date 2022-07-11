BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The fantastic weather that we had over the weekend will continue into this Monday, except it will be hotter than it was over the weekend.

Then we have some active weather on the way for Tuesday as a frontal system, coming out of the Midwest, catches up to us and moves through during the day. You can expect a rough start to the day with showers & possible thunderstorms coming through, from west to east, shortly after daybreak on Tuesday. That will go on by, and we’ll get some sunshine going late morning into the early afternoon. Then another round of showers & thunderstorms will come through mid-to-late afternoon, and some of those t-storms could be on the strong to severe side, mainly in our southern counties. Locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, small hail, and lightning are all a good bet as these storms come through.

By Tuesday night, things will calm down. But the next couple of days after that will still be a bit on the unsettled side, with showers scattered about under partly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend, it is looking like another stretch of MAX Advantage weather with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the evolution of that stormy weather on Tuesday, and we will let you know, on-air and online, what will be headed your way. -Gary

