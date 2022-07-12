‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item.

Tent after tent, relic after relic, Shelburne Museum was flooded with “Antiques Roadshow” fans looking for 15 seconds of fame.

“This is the smallest location where we went, the smallest state we toured this year. It’s our last stop but it had the most applicants by far of any city,” said Marsha Bemko, the show’s executive producer. She says this final stop on their season 27 tour had over 17,000 applicants. The next closest -- California with 16,000.

Part of the excitement is that this is the first time the show has rolled into Vermont. “In the old days -- not so old but before -- we would shoot in convention centers and Vermont does not have a convention center,” Bemko said.

Despite originating in 1996 just a few hours south in Boston, it wasn’t until recent years that the show started shooting in distinctive outdoor locations like Shelburne Museum rather than convention centers.

Over 2,000 pairs of tickets were given out for the Shelburne stop, with an estimated turnout of around 3,000. And just because you can get in the door doesn’t mean you’ll get on the big screen. “First of all, story is king, and we really are interested in good stories. We do like Vermont stories. I just picked a sweet little Vermont chest,” Bemko said.

In order to even have Bemko or other pickers check out their item, ticketholders first have to make it past the triage tent where items are classified.

We brought along some costume jewelry for them to appraise. From there, visitors see one of the countless appraisers that travel with the show to determine the value of their product. And if it’s something truly amazing, they may call over a producer.

“We’re looking for rare objects which tend to be things you can’t find on the internet or look up for yourself. And rare things tend to be valuable,” Bemko said.

Because it’s reality television, they won’t tell you what the item is worth. Those selected to be on TV, once the cameras are rolling, are told the estimate so that their reactions are genuine. And those who make the cut will appear in one of three hours of Antiques Roadshow shot in Shelburne.

RELICS UNDER THE LOOKING GLASS

Relics of all kinds were under the looking glass during Tuesday’s “Antiques Roadshow” shoot.

While the chance for big bucks is the main draw, it’s also a chance for fans to see their favorite faces from TV, like beloved appraiser Kevin Zavian. He got his start from his dad, who also worked on the show and convinced him to get onboard when it was still a small production. “‘I’ll do jewelry right?’ He goes, ‘No, I’m doing jewelry.’ He goes, ‘They need a watch guy.’ And that’s how I started,” Zavian recalled.

He has since made his way into jewelry and took a look at some costume jewelry we brought. “Now what you’re looking for is to see if there are any signatures -- usually on the end or by the tongue -- If there’s a maker’s name. It’s unsigned,” Zavian observed.

He says these pieces were likely made in Rhode Island in the early to the mid-20th century.

Kevin Zavian: I would think a set, with the earrings and the bracelet, probably somewhere from $60 to maybe $80.

Reporter Elissa Borden: Oh, I’m rich.

Kevin Zavian: You’re loaded.

While I may not be rich, the people waiting in these lines come with a treasure trove of stories.

“I think you got to walk around and talk to everybody because that’s what it’s all about. We come here, we talk to everybody and they tell their stories and everyone has one. for sure,” Zavian said.

One of those we met was Carrie from Waterbury, who is a big fan of the show. It’s her second time attending a shoot. “When Mondays come I’m so excited because I know “Antiques “Roadshow” is on,” she said.

The pharmacist came to get her antique pharmacy wares checked out. The results, she says, were better than expected. “My husband thought that these pans were plastic and he said, ‘Gee, I’m sorry, they’re plastic. I’ll replace them with glass.’ And he didn’t. Turns out they’re horn and they’re original, so I’m glad he didn’t replace them,” Carrie said.

She says her relics were appraised at around $200, which she was happy with.

Though some attendees had their sights set on higher price tags, including Jeff from Bolton, Massachusetts, who was trying to find the value of a Sicilian wedding chair he bought at an estate sale.

“They were asking $350. I counter-offered at $20 and they accepted,” Jeff said.

He came with his dad, Bill, who has a huge chunk of glass from Lake Dunmore made in the early 1800s. “We’re hoping to get at least a million for the chair and maybe that glass could bring in $500,000,” Jeff said.

“Yeah, we’re here for the fun and enjoyed it. And thank God that the weather’s been agreeable to that,” added Bill.

As to whether they get the million for the chair, loyal viewers will have to watch season 27 to find out. The new “Antiques Roadshow” season is set to premiere in January. There’s no air date for the Vermont episodes yet because the show staff wait to see what they get out of which stop. If there is a million-dollar item in Vermont, it could become the season premiere.

