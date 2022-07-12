Advertisement

Authorities release video of Saranac Lake officer-involved shooting

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have released new body cam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Adirondacks two weeks ago.

It happened the morning of June 29 at the Stewart’s Shops store on Bloomingdale Avenue after police were called to a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m.

Officer Gabrielle Beebe, the officer wearing the camera, was the first to approach Joshua Kavota, 33. Officer Aaron Sharlow was also on the scene and was the one who pulled the trigger after Kavota appeared to lunge at Beebe. The police video shows officers arriving and confronting the Saranac Lake man. It goes on to show the shooting and officers administering CPR.

Police say the male stabbing victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave. The New York Attorney General’s Office is conducting a review and says the release of the video is not an indication of whether the officer’s actions were justified, only to increase transparency and public trust in police shooting investigations.

The Adirondack Diversity Initiative says that mental health advocates were called to intervene that morning based on Kavota’s “erratic behavior” and that the person he stabbed was a mental health advocate. They say they’ve watched the footage and do not believe this was a racially motivated incident and that they believe the officer’s life was in imminent danger. They called it a “true tragedy” for the community.

