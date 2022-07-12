Bird lovers being asked to count loons in New York

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Time to get loony in New York! People are needed to count loons for the census.

The 22nd annual New York Loon Census takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

People all across New York are invited to participate by submitting their observations from any lake in New York.

But people are being asked to please sign up for a lake so they don’t get duplicate reports.

Additionally, the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites everyone to attend an open house at its Adirondack Loon Center Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 75 Main St., Saranac Lake.

Annual results of the NY Loon Census are available here.

