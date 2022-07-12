Advertisement

Challenge to New York’s new gun law filed by GOP candidate

File photo
File photo(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal lawsuit challenging part of New York’s new gun law was filed by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino, one of multiple legal challenges expected against state handgun licensing rules approved after a recent Supreme Court ruling.

New York lawmakers this month approved an overhaul of licensing rules after the Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old state law that required people to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to qualify for a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.

The sweeping law signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to take effect Sept. 1. Among other provisions, it will require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts and will prohibit carrying firearms at a long list of “sensitive places,” including schools and airports.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Buffalo takes aim at the law’s provision that will bar people from bringing guns into private businesses unless the owners put up signs saying guns are welcome. People who bring guns into places without such signs could be prosecuted on felony charges.

The lawsuit claims that the practical effect of that provision is to subject the Second Amendment rights of New York residents “to a case-by-case public referendum” by property owners and renters.

“It would be patently unconstitutional for the state to require citizens to seek permission from the owner of each property they visit before they could legally speak or pray,” reads the federal complaint. “So too, it is unconstitutional to treat Second Amendment rights in this way.”

Hochul, at an unrelated public appearance Tuesday, said the new gun legislation is solid, and that she is ready to “defend it in court.”

“We worked very intentionally with top legal minds in this country to craft legislation, working with the Legislature to make sure this met all constitutional requirements and thresholds,” Hochul said. “It was not rushed other than the fact that the Supreme Court took away the right of the governor to protect the people in her state.”

Paladino, the GOP nominee for governor in 2010, is competing in a primary in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which runs from the suburbs of Buffalo to rural communities along the Pennsylvania border.

State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy, who also is competing in that GOP primary, said last week the party would challenge the law as part of a coalition.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible...
Train service suspended on report of possible grenade
Crews in Sheldon fought stiff winds on Monday to keep a barn fire from jumping to two other...
Several animals killed in Sheldon barn fire

Latest News

Lori Shibinette/File
NH Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette to step down in December
File photo
Officials: Siren inadvertently activated at Seabrook nuclear plant
File photo
Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident
Gov. Phil Scott says he was saddened to learn Vermont state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller died over...
Gov. Scott remembers Rep. Warren Kitzmiller