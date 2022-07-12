Federal cash to help fund apprenticeships in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly $3 million from the feds will be used to help about 100 people find apprenticeships in Vermont.

Vermont Healthcare and Information Technology Education Center or HITEC is getting the money.

It helps connect people with pre-apprenticeship programs around the state in things like software, health care and advanced manufacturing, with the goal of creating successful careers in these fields for Vermonters.

“It is a pre-apprenticeship program where you get frontloaded training to learn a skill that you wouldn’t otherwise have or have access to. It’s directed at underserved, underrepresented, underemployed, unemployed individuals in the state of Vermont,” said Matt McKenney, the president of Vermont HITEC.

This money will be used to offset the price of training for employers, decrease barriers to these jobs for employees and also identify other barriers to employment for minority people.

