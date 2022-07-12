Future of aviation careers start in the classroom, experts say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pilots are needed and the future of aviation could depend on getting curriculum into classrooms.

“Right now, what we really want to focus on is putting those opportunities in front of kids in schools,” said Ryan Bliss, a pilot and the president of the Vermont Aviators Association.

Bliss says there’s a growing need in the field of aviation and calls the careers lucrative.

“They are in high demand, and if you enjoy them, there is nothing better than having a career you actually enjoy,” he said.

Canadian Aviation Electronics, a flight simulator company, estimates about 240,000 pilots are needed in the next 10 years. Bliss says if the aviation curriculum was in Vermont classrooms, enthusiasm could meet action.

“Point being is we want to put that opportunity in front of everybody,” said Bliss. “Spend a day at a workshop, spend a day with some professional pilots.”

Kevin Doyle implemented the curriculum in his schools in New Jersey.

“We don’t need a plane,” said Doyle, district supervisor of instruction for science in the Morris Hills area. “We don’t need to actually have people fly, what we need to start with is what is the history of flight.”

Doyle says after history, they do calculations and science questions. He says existing teachers stepped up to instruct and simulators were created using old converted computers at an expense of a few hundred dollars. Students can have written exams for drone flight or personal aircraft flight certification in the second year. The curriculum is free to them through an Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association grant.

“Whether they are going to go into commercial or private practice, or whether they are just going to do it for fun on the weekends, it doesn’t matter because we are getting more people that are interested in it, in the air,” said Doyle.

It’s that kind of curriculum Bliss is trying to clear for a landing in the Green Mountain State. Until then, they will continue to hold events and form relationships with local aviation resources like Cape Air and Burlington air traffic controllers.

“We know the interest is there, we just want to make it available to everybody,” said Bliss.

In a statement, Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French says he’s interested in exploring an aviation pathway for students. “Flying excites a lot of interest in students and adults, and we have great resources in Vermont including the leadership of the VAA, that could be used to inspire students to pursue careers in this growing sector of our economy,” he said.

