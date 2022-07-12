Advertisement

Gov. Scott remembers Rep. Warren Kitzmiller

Governor Phil Scott remembers the late State Representative Warren Kitzmiller
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says he was saddened to learn Representative Warren Kitzmiller died over the weekend.

“I had the pleasure of working with Warren when I served in the Senate, also representing Washington County. Warren was always kind, respectful and a good representative for his community – both in and outside of the legislature. Whether through his legislative work or at Onion River Sports, which he founded and owned for decades, he made a difference for central Vermont and leaves a distinguished legacy. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleague in the legislature,” said Gov. Scott in a statement.

