Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he supports the continued investigation into allegations of misconduct in the Vermont National Guard.

Vermont Adjutant General Greg Knight on Monday said in a statement that “all members are, and will continue to be held accountable regardless of rank or position” and that he was “disappointed that poor decisions and behavior continue to happen.”

In November 2019, Knight requested an assessment by the National Guard Bureau Office of Complex Investigations. The 113-page report released last year found the Vermont National Guard’s sexual assault policies lacked specifics to ensure compliance, a prevention program had inadequate resources, and many personnel perceived favoritism and a “good old boy” network.

Governor Scott said he applauds the Guard and General Knight for being transparent and that changing the culture of an institution like the Guard can take time. “For the people who feel comfortable enough to come forward with some of their allegations -- that’s important as well. I believe General Knight will follow through with what was promised and we’ll get to the root of this and in time we won’t have these discussions again,” Scott said.

Darren Perron spoke with Gen. Knight on the Channel 3 News at 6 about the latest investigation and what prompted it.

