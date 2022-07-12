Advertisement

Multiple cars targeted in catalytic converter thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple cars are missing their catalytic convertors after they were stolen from a car dealership.

St. Johnsbury Police say on July 8th between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. two people were caught on surveillance camera at the Saint J Subaru dealership stealing the converters.

They were seen driving a Jeep SUV Hatchback with out of state plates. Monday, the dealership told Police the missing converters were taken from cars parked on the lot and ones getting service.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

