NASA scientist discusses stellar images from Webb telescope

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stellar never-before-seen images of the universe were unveiled Monday by NASA.

The new batch of images is from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope launched in December after decades of development.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Randy Kimble, a project scientist with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, about what was included in the new images.

