Advertisement

New mental health resources available to Vermonters

Vermonters feeling overwhelmed, anxious or stressed can now call the suicide and crisis...
Vermonters feeling overwhelmed, anxious or stressed can now call the suicide and crisis hotline. - File photo(MGN)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting mental health resources for Vermonters.

At his weekly news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders highlighted dozens of stresses Vermonters face, from the pandemic to inflation to war in Europe.

Leaders say one in five Americans faces mental health challenges.

So beginning this Saturday, Vermonters can call 988 to be connected to the suicide and crisis hotline. The lifeline is now for anyone experiencing feeling overwhelmed, anxious and stressed.

“The majority of the people identify some light suicidality but really feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or stressed on behalf of their parent or child. Neither of those people have to be suicidal to call the number,” said Alison Krompf, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

State leaders say they are confident the call centers have enough staff to meet the need.

Vermonters can also text “vt” to 741-741 for the state’s crisis text line.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible...
Train service suspended on report of possible grenade

Latest News

SDF
Teens attend solar industry 'career day'
SDF
What visiting F-35 fighter jets from Florida will mean in Vermont
sdf
New mental health resources available to Vermonters
While federal officials consider whether to recommend another COVID booster shot for people...
Scott expects to see new COVID boosters each year like flu
sdf
Woman injured in St. Albans crash