New mental health resources available to Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting mental health resources for Vermonters.

At his weekly news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders highlighted dozens of stresses Vermonters face, from the pandemic to inflation to war in Europe.

Leaders say one in five Americans faces mental health challenges.

So beginning this Saturday, Vermonters can call 988 to be connected to the suicide and crisis hotline. The lifeline is now for anyone experiencing feeling overwhelmed, anxious and stressed.

“The majority of the people identify some light suicidality but really feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or stressed on behalf of their parent or child. Neither of those people have to be suicidal to call the number,” said Alison Krompf, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

State leaders say they are confident the call centers have enough staff to meet the need.

Vermonters can also text “vt” to 741-741 for the state’s crisis text line.

