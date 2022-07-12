Advertisement

New Vermont State University gets accreditation

The newly formed Vermont State University has unveiled its new logo and branding.
The newly formed Vermont State University has unveiled its new logo and branding.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The newly established Vermont State University unifying three state schools has received accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education, the Vermont State College System announced Tuesday.

Vermont State University will be comprised of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College and will welcome its first class in the fall of 2023. Consolidation talks started in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, as increasing costs and declining student enrollment exacerbated the college system’s financial challenges.

“Achieving accreditation for Vermont State University is monumental,” said Lynn Dickinson, chair of the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees, in a statement. “Accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education recognizes our strategic planning work, holds us accountable for maintaining high educational standards, and ensures we make continuous quality improvements for our students.”

Vermont State University will launch next July and open applications for its inaugural class in the coming months, said President Parwinder Grewal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible...
Train service suspended on report of possible grenade

Latest News

Nearly $3 million from the feds will be used to help about 100 people find apprenticeships in...
Federal cash to help fund apprenticeships in Vermont
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says the death of a 15-day-old infant is being...
NH police investigate death of 15-day-old infant
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
File photo
Challenge to New York’s new gun law filed by GOP candidate