North Country farm among finalists for NY conservation award

New York has four finalists to win a prize for environmentally friendly farming practices, including one farm in Essex County, New York
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - Farmers working to grow food while protecting the environment are being honored in New York.

Four finalists have been chosen for the Agricultural Environmental Management Leopold Conservation Award.

The award recognizes ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who demonstrate dedication to wildlife management, including land, water and wildlife habitat.

“New York State is a leader in the fight against climate change nationwide, and our farmers are key in helping us to progress toward our climate goals while protecting our land and water and growing food for families to put on the table,” said Richard Ball, state agricultural commissioner.

One of the finalists is the Echo Farm of Essex in Essex County.

Dillon Klepetar’s farm reportedly implemented no-till crop farming and rotational grazing, water management practices and other carbon-sequestering methods. It grows a variety of livestock, fruits and vegetables to support a food catering company.

The other finalists are in Onondaga County, Wayne County and Ontario County.

The winner of the award will be announced later this summer, the winner will be awarded $10,000 in cash.

