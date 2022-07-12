NH Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette to step down in December

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, who helped lead the state through the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after she started in 2020, said Wednesday that she is stepping down in December.

Lori Shibinette tendered her resignation at the meeting of the Executive Council.

“Throughout her tenure, Lori has played a key role in my Administration as New Hampshire’s top health official,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.

Shibinette was confirmed in January 2020. She had been chief executive officer at the state’s psychiatric hospital.

A registered nurse, she previously served as deputy commissioner at Health and Human Services and as CEO of the Merrimack County Nursing Home.

Shibinette quickly became a familiar face at news media briefings during the pandemic. She also confronted a top Republican lawmaker over spreading vaccine misinformation.

“From the early days of the pandemic to her leadership at New Hampshire Hospital, Lori has earned the respect and trust of New Hampshire’s citizens,” Sununu said. “I consider her a great friend and wish her all the best in whatever she decides to do next. I cannot thank her enough for her service to NH.”

