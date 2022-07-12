NY nonprofit feeding low-income families seeks to expand

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York nonprofit says its first year of putting locally-grown food on tables of families in need has been successful.

ADK Action’s Fair Food Program helps families facing food insecurity get fresh foods from local farms at no cost. The program is funded through grants and is serving 100 North Country families this summer, along with a number of folks on a waiting list.

The program started last year and officials say they have gotten good feedback from participating families and farms and that they are trying to improve the payment process.

“It was a little burdensome, just administratively. When participants would go to say the farmers market to redeem them, it would slow down the purchasing process and draw a little attention. So, we decided to switch -- due to some feedback we received from participants and vendors -- to a card swipe program like a prepaid debit card,” said ADK Action’s Kerry Crowningshield.

The card is refilled each month with anywhere from $80 to $280 depending on how many people are in a household. The program hopes to expand to more vendors and get more grants or donations to expand.

