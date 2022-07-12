Officials: Siren inadvertently activated at Seabrook nuclear plant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire homeland security officials said Tuesday that a siren was inadvertently activated at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, and that there is no emergency and no danger to the public.

The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency put out a news release on Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

People attending beaches in Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements at about 11 a.m. about the beaches being closed because of a problem at the plant.

Police and fire departments in the area said the beaches were not closed.

“The Seabrook Station Alert was inadvertent there is NO EMERGENCY,” the Hampton Fire Department posted on Facebook.

A spokesperson for NextEra Energy, which manages the plant, told The Associated Press a member of the nuclear media team would respond.

The plant is about 40 miles north of Boston and 10 miles south of Portsmouth. It has operated since 1990.

