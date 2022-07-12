Reinfection risks posed by BA.5 subvariant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there may not be cause for alarm in our region yet, doctors are noticing that the emerging COVID sub-variant known as BA.5 is causing a large number of reinfections for those who have previously been exposed to the virus.

Vermont health officials last week said COVID hospitalizations are trending upward despite community levels remaining “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country.

Health officials say they are seeing reinfections, greater severity of symptoms, and the ability to allude immunity from our current crop of vaccinations.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Dr. Jessie Leyse, an infectious disease physician at UVM Medical Center, about what they are seeing.

