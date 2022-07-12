Advertisement

Reinfection risks posed by BA.5 subvariant

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there may not be cause for alarm in our region yet, doctors are noticing that the emerging COVID sub-variant known as BA.5 is causing a large number of reinfections for those who have previously been exposed to the virus.

Vermont health officials last week said COVID hospitalizations are trending upward despite community levels remaining “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country.

Health officials say they are seeing reinfections, greater severity of symptoms, and the ability to allude immunity from our current crop of vaccinations.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Dr. Jessie Leyse, an infectious disease physician at UVM Medical Center, about what they are seeing.

Related Stories:

Vt. COVID hospitalizations trending upward; BA.5 dominant strain in Northeast

COVID subvariants gain foothold in New England; Vt. case levels remain low

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible...
Train service suspended on report of possible grenade

Latest News

"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop
Vermont National Guard investigating allegations of misconduct
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
Relics under the looking glass
Relics under the looking glass
Newsmaker Interview: Adjutant General Greg Knight
Newsmaker Interview: Adjutant General Greg Knight
Still from police body-cam video released by New York AG's Office.
Authorities release video of Saranac Lake officer-involved shooting