Scott expects to see new COVID boosters each year like flu

While federal officials consider whether to recommend another COVID booster shot for people over 50, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he expects there will likely be updated shots each year, like the flu. - File photo(File (FOX5))
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While federal officials consider whether to recommend another COVID booster shot for people over 50, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he expects there will likely be updated shots each year, like the flu.

The BA.5 variant makes up about half of the cases in New England. But hospitalizations and deaths have stayed low.

The federal government is considering an additional shot for people under 50; that decision is due in a few days.

But Gov. Scott says he suspects that like with the flu, a new type of vaccine will be issued every season to protect against severe illness.

“When we’re going from pandemic to endemic, much like the flu that changes every year, it’s a different variant every year and they try to determine the vaccine and make sure we have a vaccine that will be successful in preventing flu season,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says he’s still waiting until this fall to get another booster shot when coronavirus cases are expected to tick back up.

