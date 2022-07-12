Shelburne Museum closed to public for the filming of the PBS show Antiques Roadshow

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum is closed to the public Tuesday so the Antiques Roadshow can film.

Antiques Roadshow is a PBS TV show that features specialists who travel around the U.S. appraising people’s old things.

Tickets for the Roadshow have already been sold. Around 3,000 visitors are expected to visit throughout the day to have their antiques appraised. Some will end up on the show.

According to PBS, Antiques Roadshow is its most watched ongoing show, bringing in about 6 million viewers each week. Three 1-hour episodes are being filmed at Shelburne Museum and they will air in 2023.

The show airs Mondays at 8pm on PBS.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.