Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton man faces charges after he allegedly threatened other motorists with a handgun during a road rage incident Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Blakely and Severance Roads in Colchester. Colchester Police say Sebastian Adams was a passenger in a car that was involved in a traffic tie-up on Route 7 north.

Police provided no immediate details of what took place other than to say that Adams and the driver were identified and that a handgun was involved.

Adams faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief. He’s due in court on September 20. The driver of the car was not charged.

