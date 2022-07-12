Advertisement

Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton man faces charges after he allegedly threatened other motorists with a handgun during a road rage incident Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Blakely and Severance Roads in Colchester. Colchester Police say Sebastian Adams was a passenger in a car that was involved in a traffic tie-up on Route 7 north.

Police provided no immediate details of what took place other than to say that Adams and the driver were identified and that a handgun was involved.

Adams faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief. He’s due in court on September 20. The driver of the car was not charged.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Train service was suspended in Charlotte on Monday after police got a report of a possible...
Train service suspended on report of possible grenade
Crews in Sheldon fought stiff winds on Monday to keep a barn fire from jumping to two other...
Several animals killed in Sheldon barn fire

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott says he was saddened to learn Vermont state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller died over...
Gov. Scott remembers Rep. Warren Kitzmiller
File photo
Bird lovers being asked to count loons in New York
Shelburne Museum is closed to the public Tuesday for the filming of three episodes of "Antiques...
Shelburne Museum closed to public for filming of ‘Antiques Roadshow’
New York has four finalists to win a prize for environmentally friendly farming practices,...
North Country farm among finalists for NY conservation award