Teens attend solar industry ‘career day’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Teens at King Street Center in Burlington met with clean energy professionals to explore career opportunities in renewable energy.

The group participated in a speed-interview exercise with members of different clean energy organizations and were introduced to career paths within the solar power sector. Organizers call it a green career day, part of a larger program that is meant to build community and engage youth in enriching activities.

Those involved say they’re happy to be able to share their knowledge of the field with the future generation.”Working in the solar industry there can be a lot of doom and gloom you’re learning about climate change and all these different things that are happening every day so it’s really awesome to be a part of the solution and talking to youth and getting them excited to be part of the clean energy transition which is what we need,” said Marlaina Hunter with SunCommon.

Hunter is among those who say they hope the event empowers the teens to lead the way in future environmental innovation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.